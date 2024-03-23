More than 800 acre property, including popular Westmoreland County campground, goes up for sale

Popular campground goes up for sale in Westmoreland County

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) - An enormous piece of riverfront property that also includes a popular campsite is now on the market.

It can all be yours for a cool $3 million.

The 830-acre stretch of land in Gilpin Township is up for sale and it is home to the Johnetta Campground, a seasonal leased campground that brings river and camping enthusiasts to the site and has been for years.

It's located just about 45 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh along the Allegheny River and if you're up for more than just camping, the Allegheny Rail Trail passes through the campground as well which is great for biking.

Currently, the land is owned by Forestland Management Group and they have put the land up for sale.

As the property goes up for sale, it's unknown what it means for the Johnetta Campground.

You can see the property listing on Keller Williams Advantage Realty's website at this link.