More than 60 cats rescued from home in Carnegie

By Patrick Damp

CARNEGIE (KDKA) - Animal Friends in Pittsburgh was called into action on Tuesday night as dozens of cats were found in a home in Carnegie.

The mass rescue team was needed at a home in Carnegie when Animal Friends' Humane Investigations Department was notified that 61 cats were living inside. 

The cats were taken back to Animal Friends and have since been receiving food, shelter, and medical care.

You can see more of the cats and support Animal Friends at this link.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 5:08 AM

