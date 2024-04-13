More than 20 barges break loose on Ohio River, recovery efforts underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating this morning after more than 20 barges broke loose and began to float down the waterway.

According to Pittsburgh Police, in total 26 barges broke loose on the Ohio River, with six of them floating into the Emsworth Dam.

As of this morning, 11 of the barges have been located and pinned against the river bank near Brunot Island and are being held by a tugboat.

Meanwhile, 14 continued down the river - six of those were the ones to float into the Emsworth Dam.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone hurt.

However, Peggy's Marina has sustained extensive damage as a result of the crash.

The call of the barges breaking loose came in just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday night and out of the 26 barges, 23 were loaded and three were empty.

Of those that were loaded, they were carrying things such as coal, but no hazardous materials.

Now, the Coast Guard, Pennsylvania State Police, and other law enforcement and first responders are investigating.

We will have coverage all morning long on KDKA-TV, CBS News Pittsburgh, and KDKA.com.