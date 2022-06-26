More pop-up movie events scheduled around Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get your popcorn and lawn chairs.
The City of Pittsburgh is hosting more free pop-up movies. The first will be at Philips Park for "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."
There will also be movies Monday at Ormsby Field and Wednesday at Frankie Pace Park.
Then starting in July, return to your favorite movie location for the traditional summer series format.
