Watch CBS News
Local News

More pop-up movie events scheduled around Pittsburgh

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Free pop-up movies around Pittsburgh
Free pop-up movies around Pittsburgh 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get your popcorn and lawn chairs.

The City of Pittsburgh is hosting more free pop-up movies. The first will be at Philips Park for "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."

There will also be movies Monday at Ormsby Field and Wednesday at Frankie Pace Park.

Then starting in July, return to your favorite movie location for the traditional summer series format.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 4:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.