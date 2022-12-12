MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley

Moonlit Burgers expanding to 3rd location in Sewickley

Moonlit Burgers expanding to 3rd location in Sewickley

Moonlit Burgers expanding to 3rd location in Sewickley

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again.

MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.

MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills.

There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus.

The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh.