MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Moonlit Burgers expanding to 3rd location in Sewickley
Moonlit Burgers expanding to 3rd location in Sewickley 00:22

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again. 

MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.

MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills. 

There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus. 

The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh. 

First published on December 12, 2022 / 4:03 PM

