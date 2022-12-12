MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley
SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again.
MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.
MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills.
There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus.
The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.