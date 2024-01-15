Moon Township neighbors losing parts of backyards to landslide

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A landslide has caused traffic to be restricted to one lane on Beaver Grade Road in Moon Township.

At least five homes in the Sonoma Ridge development noticed their backyards splitting Friday afternoon. Since then, the earth has continued to give way, dropping a few feet, sending fences, dirt and rocks tumbling down below to Beaver Grade Road.

Neighbors fear if something isn't done quickly, they may lose their entire backyards.

"I just want somebody to fix it and I don't think I should be responsible or my homeowner's insurance should be responsible, because this isn't something that just happened overnight," said neighbor Carla Cordova.

Over the weekend, PennDOT said drivers can expect a single lane alternating traffic pattern until further notice. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

The cause of the landslide has yet to be determined.