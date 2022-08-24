Moon Area School District recovering from cyberattack as students return to class

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As students return to the classroom for the first day of school, the Moon Area School District is working to recover from a cyberattack.

The school district says a ransomware attack has caused a disruption to certain systems and operations that are used.

Parents and students are still able to access the online programs from outside the school buildings and student laptops and iPads weren't affected by the attack.

Superintendent Barry Balaski says they have limited access to certain systems on campus and is asking for patience.

The district says they're working with a third-party specialist and government authorities to find the disruption, figure out the full impact, and restore functionality as soon as possible.

Even with class back in session today, Balaski says the computer problems are not expected to cause any disruptions to students returning from summer break.

He says any updates will be shared as soon as more information is available.