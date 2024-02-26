Monster truck driver runs over worker during event in Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The driver of a monster truck ran over a safety worker during an event over the weekend in Ohio.

In a news release posted to Facebook, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said first responders were called to the Marion County Fairgrounds Coliseum on Sunday at around 8 p.m. for reports of a 56-year-old man run over by a monster truck. The Marion City Fire Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said the victim was taken to Marion General Hospital but was later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for treatment. Officials said the 56-year-old man was a member of the event's safety staff. The condition of the man was not released.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating and said more information will be released "as it becomes available."

According to the Marion County Fairgrounds' website, Monster Truck Wars was at the fairgrounds on Sunday. The event brands itself as "America's wildest monster truck show."

