Monster Pumpkin Festival brings the fun of destruction to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds were able to witness an engorged gourd be reduced to small pieces at the sixth annual Monster Pumpkin Festival on Saturday afternoon.

Attendees were able to take in the eye-popping sight of pumpkins - weighing anywhere from 1,000 to 2,400 pounds - being launched and smashed into pieces.

That included the ever-popular Pumpkin Drop where a one-ton pumpkin is hoisted atop a crane 200 feet in the air and released into a pool creating a stunning sound.

"We actually take a one-ton pumpkin and raise it a little over 200 feet into the air, and then we drop it into a pool of water for just an incredible sounding boom and blast," explained Michael Dongilli. "It's probably one of the biggest and best experiences you'll ever witness."

Now, if you missed Saturday's spectacle, you can still go watch these pumpkins fly.

There are two taking place today in the Strip District at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

