Watch CBS News
Local News

Monster Pumpkin Festival brings the fun of destruction to Pittsburgh

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pumpkin Drop punctuates Monster Pumpkin Festival
Pumpkin Drop punctuates Monster Pumpkin Festival 00:58

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds were able to witness an engorged gourd be reduced to small pieces at the sixth annual Monster Pumpkin Festival on Saturday afternoon. 

Attendees were able to take in the eye-popping sight of pumpkins - weighing anywhere from 1,000 to 2,400 pounds - being launched and smashed into pieces. 

That included the ever-popular Pumpkin Drop where a one-ton pumpkin is hoisted atop a crane 200 feet in the air and released into a pool creating a stunning sound. 

"We actually take a one-ton pumpkin and raise it a little over 200 feet into the air, and then we drop it into a pool of water for just an incredible sounding boom and blast," explained Michael Dongilli. "It's probably one of the biggest and best experiences you'll ever witness."  

Now, if you missed Saturday's spectacle, you can still go watch these pumpkins fly. 

There are two taking place today in the Strip District at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. 

Check out the details on their website

First published on October 22, 2023 / 8:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.