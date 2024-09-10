Monster Jam returning to Pittsburgh in 2025

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Thrilling monster truck action is returning to PPG Paints Arena next year.

The signature Monster Jam trucks will perform their jaw-dropping stunts when the tour returns to Pittsburgh from Feb. 14-16, 2025.

The drivers will compete for the Event Championship in four competitions: Racing, Skills, Donuts, and Freestyle. The winning driver will earn a spot in the Monster Jam World Finals in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the July 4 weekend.

Fan favorites like Grave Digger, ThunderROARusä, El Toro Loco, Megalodon, and Raminator are scheduled to appear at the event.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 17. More information can be found here.