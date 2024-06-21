Crews battle fire at TGI Friday's in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews put out a fire at the TGI Friday's in Monroeville on Friday afternoon.

The Monroeville fire chief said the call about the fire at the restaurant on Mall Boulevard came in around 3 p.m. Friday. It's now under control.

According to the chief, the fire happened in the tower above the actual restaurant. Video from the scene shows smoke billowing from that area.

(Photo: George)

Everyone was able to quickly evacuate, and no one was hurt, the chief said.

There's been no word on what led to the fire.

