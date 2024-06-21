Crews battle fire at TGI Friday's in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews put out a fire at the TGI Friday's in Monroeville on Friday afternoon.
The Monroeville fire chief said the call about the fire at the restaurant on Mall Boulevard came in around 3 p.m. Friday. It's now under control.
According to the chief, the fire happened in the tower above the actual restaurant. Video from the scene shows smoke billowing from that area.
Everyone was able to quickly evacuate, and no one was hurt, the chief said.
There's been no word on what led to the fire.
