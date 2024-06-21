Watch CBS News
Crews battle fire at TGI Friday's in Monroeville

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews put out a fire at the TGI Friday's in Monroeville on Friday afternoon.

The Monroeville fire chief said the call about the fire at the restaurant on Mall Boulevard came in around 3 p.m. Friday. It's now under control.   

According to the chief, the fire happened in the tower above the actual restaurant. Video from the scene shows smoke billowing from that area.

kdka-tgi-fridays-fire-1.png
(Photo: George)

Everyone was able to quickly evacuate, and no one was hurt, the chief said. 

There's been no word on what led to the fire. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 4:01 PM EDT

