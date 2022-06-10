Monroeville Police searching for man accused of robbery and kidnapping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monroeville Police and Pennsylvania Crimestoppers are looking for a man accused of robbery and kidnapping.

Police say the man followed a Monroeville mini-mart clerk home, robbed him at gunpoint, and left him tied up in a closet.

Police say he stole the victim's car and phone and then used a key to enter the mini-mart, stealing cash and scratch-off lottery tickets.