Monroeville Police searching for man accused of robbery and kidnapping

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monroeville Police and Pennsylvania Crimestoppers are looking for a man accused of robbery and kidnapping.

Police say the man followed a Monroeville mini-mart clerk home, robbed him at gunpoint, and left him tied up in a closet.

Police say he stole the victim's car and phone and then used a key to enter the mini-mart, stealing cash and scratch-off lottery tickets.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 2:28 AM

