Monroeville Police investigating thefts of airbags from numerous vehicles
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Monroeville are investigating the thefts of airbags from cars parked outside several apartment complexes.
Police say that 18 airbags were stolen, and they were all from Honda vehicles, either Accords or Civics.
According to police, the thief or thieves shattered the drivers' side windows, then reached in and used some kind of tool to remove the airbag.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.