Monroeville Police investigating thefts of airbags from numerous vehicles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Monroeville are investigating the thefts of airbags from cars parked outside several apartment complexes.

Police say that 18 airbags were stolen, and they were all from Honda vehicles, either Accords or Civics.

According to police, the thief or thieves shattered the drivers' side windows, then reached in and used some kind of tool to remove the airbag.