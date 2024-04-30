Police investigate car break-ins at Pittsburgh-area hiking trail

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Monroeville police are investigating car break-ins at the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.

Tracy Alaia is an avid hiker. On Sunday, she closed up her store in Irwin, went home to change and headed to the Westmoreland Heritage Trail. She told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah that she forgot to leave her purse at home, so she hid it under the passenger seat.

After an hour-long hike, Alaia went to the parking lot and saw her car broken into.

"You work hard for everything you have, and I love that little black purse. I had makeup and all my stuff. You just feel violated," Alaia said.

Monroeville police said Alaia's car was one of two that were broken into on Sunday at the Saunders Station access point parking lot.

KDKA-TV has learned this isn't the first time something like this has happened, but it's the first time this season, according to the President of Westmoreland Heritage Trail volunteers.