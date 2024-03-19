Monroeville police investigating break-ins at 2 businesses

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Monroeville Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins at neighboring businesses.

For seven decades, B & G Shoe Repair has been a staple in the Monroeville community.

"We do not want to leave. We are not getting deterred. We're not going to quit and we're not going to move, so we will still be here," said Angela Occhipinti, B & G Shoe Repair's co-owner.

The store along Old William Penn Highway near Center Road has been hit by burglars twice since October. According to Occhipinti, the burglars got away with little money the first time the store was hit.

"There's nothing to get here unless you want somebody's old shoes. There is nothing in here that you can get. It's not worth it," Occhipinti said.

This latest time, they didn't get through the door. The store's new glass shattered, but no one got it. It allegedly happened at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Thankfully this time they didn't get in," Occhipinti said.

As for the Fox's Pizza Den store next door, this was the second time this year the business was hit. Each time, money was taken from the register. What's most frustrating to the shop owners is that they are small businesses just trying to get by.

"I just wish that they would think of another way to get their money, not breaking into stores. We're the type of people who if they needed something, we would give it to you. I've done that before," Occhipinti said.

At this point, no word on any suspects. Police are still investigating.