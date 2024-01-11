Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh-area man charged with possession of child pornography

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Monroeville man is facing child pornography charges. 

In a release on Thursday, the Allegheny County Police Department said 36-year-old William Spina was charged with distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Allegheny County police said in the release that officers have been working with the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force for the last three months related to tips linking child pornography images and videos to the Monroeville man.

An investigation found dozens of files containing child pornography that belonged to Spina, according to law enforcement. On Thursday, police raided his home and seized electronic devices. He was arrested in Florida this evening and will be extradited to Allegheny County. 

Police said they continue to seek information from the public related to the case. Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

