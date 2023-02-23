Monroeville EMT accused of forging timesheets at 2 fire stations

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A paid Monroeville EMT is accused of forging timesheets to get paid for time when he was not working.

Samuel Levy is charged with several felonies, including two counts of theft. Court paperwork shows Levy was putting in for EMT pay at Monroeville Fire stations No. 1 and No. 5 for hours that he did not work beginning in 2019.

Some of those hours he put in as an EMT, he was working as a dispatcher for the Monroeville Police Department.

In the end, Allegheny County District Attorney's Office detectives said Levy defrauded the fire stations of $30,000.

The investigation busted open when a chief with Monroeville Fire Station No. 5 discovered discrepancies earlier this month involving payroll hours submitted by a part-time paid EMT.

Detectives interviewed Levy on Tuesday, and there he allegedly admitted to getting paid for EMT shifts from both fire stations for times he did not work. He allegedly told detectives he wanted to make it right and offered to pay back the money.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said Levy, who has been a 911 dispatcher for several years, is now suspended with pay. The municipality did an internal investigation and at this point hasn't found any wrongdoing.

Monroeville No.1 Fire Chief Jason Sonafelt said the department "does not condone this type of behavior and is cooperating fully with investigators."

Monroeville No. 5 Fire Chief Michael Kohlmann said, "This employee was immediately suspended and our department does not condone this type of conduct.

KDKA-TV went to Levy's home but he did not answer the door on Wednesday. He is expected to go in front of a magistrate on Thursday, sources say.