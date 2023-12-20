Pittsburgh-area family loses everything in fire days before Christmas

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire in Monroeville has left a family of six without a home just days before Christmas.

The family of six, three adults and three kids, is out of their home after the fire on Garden City Drive on Wednesday. Neighbor Georgie Wiesner got a call from her daughter about the fire and went outside to get the story from one of the displaced family members.

"They told me they were sitting in the kitchen and they have an alarm system in their house and they get this call that says we detect smoke," Wiesner said.

"Next thing they knew, this big ball of black fire came up the steps right into the house," she added.

About a half-dozen fire companies responded on Wednesday. Monroeville Fire Company 6 Chief Corey Ramsey described the scene when he arrived.

"A lot of fire coming from the garages and some smoke coming from the roof," he said. "There was no one in the house. The residents were already out."

While the fire marshal investigates how and why this happened, neighbors are focused on how they can help this family, who lost everything in the blaze.

"They are the nicest kids," Wiesner said. "You go by their house, they wave to me. They stop to say hi to me."

"This neighborhood is really strong," Ramsey said. "Garden City is a tough neighborhood, so I can guarantee everyone will rally up around this family to make sure Christmas goes through."

A neighbor said the oldest child who lives here is almost done with college, another is in high school and the other two kids are in lower grades. The American Red Cross is helping them.