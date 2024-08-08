18-year-old woman found shot to death in Monroeville apartment

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old woman was found shot to death in a Monroeville apartment building on Wednesday.

Allegheny County Police say that the woman, later identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as Joselyn Thomas, was reported missing to North Versailles Police just before 1:30 p.m.

Allegheny County Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville.18 year old Joselyn Thomas was found dead, shot multiple times.Police say that 18 year old Albert Williams III was arrested and has been charged with homicide in connection with her death. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Just hours later, while officers were working to locate her, they were notified that she was found shot to death inside the Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville.

According to police, investigators were able to determine that 18-year-old Albert Williams III was responsible for her death.

Court records show that Williams is charged with criminal homicide, as well as firearms and evidence tampering charges.

A preliminary hearing has been set for later this month.