Monongahela mom charged in 12-days-old baby's death

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is charged in the death of her days-old baby boy.

Darian Helmantoler, 22, of Monongahela is being held without bond at the Washington County Jail after police say she refused to perform CPR on her dying son.

"It's sickening," said neighbor William Russell.

Police say Helmantoler is responsible for the death of her 12-day-old baby.

According to the criminal complaint, Monongahela police were called to Helmatoler's apartment on Crest Street just before 9 Tuesday morning for reports of a baby not breathing. They were told she wasn't communicating with dispatchers and refused to perform CPR.

When officers arrived, they said the baby was already in the ambulance and noted he had blood on his face that appeared to be coming from his nose.

Police say when officers interviewed Helmantoler inside the apartment, she stated if her baby is dead she wanted to go to jail otherwise she would kill herself. She said she was sleeping in bed with her baby after feeding him and may have rolled over on him.

When police searched the apartment, they found a paper towel in the bathroom that appeared to have blood on it.

They also found two alcoholic drinks on two separate tables on the front porch of the apartment. When asked if she drank both of them or if another person lived there, she said she lives alone. However, Helmantoler's mom told police she lived with a man.

The baby was taken to Mon Valley Hospital where doctors reported seeing blue/grayish coloring in the front of the neck and around the mouth of the child.

Helmantoler was arrested and taken to jail.

"Hopefully she gets what she deserves. That's not right. Innocent baby," Russell said.

Helmantoler preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 20.