Monkeypox cases on the rise in Allegheny County

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Monkeypox cases have been on the rise throughout the country and the Pittsburgh region is no different in that regard.

The county health department said there are two more cases, bringing the county to twelve so far.

If you believe you have monkeypox, you can call the health department to make an appointment to get tested or go to the walk-in clinic on Wylie Avenue.

