Money Minute: Tips to ease stress

By Jon Delano

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stressed out over money?

You're not alone. More than half of all Americans are worried about their finances. KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano has some tips to help you ease that stress in this week's Money Minute.

Maybe it's no surprise, but a recent survey found financial stress is taking a toll on our health. Bankrate, a company that studies money issues, found more Americans, now 52 percent, say money concerns are impacting their mental health

Rising prices and inflation, without a corresponding increase in pay, are leading to stress, anxiety, loss of sleep, and even depression. Consult a health care professional for specific help, but here are some financial tips to reduce that stress over money.

First, focus on what you can control; start with your food budget and look for cheaper items and limit eating out. 

Second, examine ways to cut expenses. Subscriptions on and off-line might be a good place to start.

Third, build up your emergency funds by adding $25 a week into a high-yield savings account. Banks can do that automatically for you.

Finally, chip away at credit card debt. Pay the principal, not just the interest charges.

Jon Delano is a familiar face on KDKA, having been the station's political analyst since 1994. In September 2001, Jon joined KDKA full time as the Money & Politics Editor and this region's only political analyst who covers national and local issues that affect hometown residents.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 7:16 PM

