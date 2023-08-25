Watch CBS News
Money Minute: Spending too much on medically unneeded surgeries

By Jon Delano

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Money Minute: Spending too much on medically unneeded surgeries
Money Minute: Spending too much on medically unneeded surgeries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Do you ever get a feeling you're spending money on medical procedures you might not need?

American medicine is the best in the world, but we're also home to many medically unnecessary surgeries, perhaps 7.5 million procedures.

What are the most common medically unneeded surgeries?

KDKA has a list, but note that sometimes these are necessary, so consult a health professional you trust.

Among the procedures not always medically required are:

  • Hysterectomies - One study says 70% are not really needed
  • C-sections - The World Health Organization says America's rate is double what it should be.
  • Newborn circumcision - Unless religiously required, no health organization in the world says it's medically needed.
  • Spinal fusion for back pain - One study found nearly 20% unnecessary.
  • Tonsillectomies - Although in decline, it's still a common childhood procedure, even though a study found seven out of eight are unlikely to benefit.

These are just a few of many not-always-needed procedures that cost you money, especially if insurance denies coverage, so always get a second or third opinion. 

Jon Delano
Jon Delano

Jon Delano is a familiar face on KDKA, having been the station's political analyst since 1994. In September 2001, Jon joined KDKA full time as the Money & Politics Editor and this region's only political analyst who covers national and local issues that affect hometown residents.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 6:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

