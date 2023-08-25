Money Minute: Spending too much on medically unneeded surgeries

Money Minute: Spending too much on medically unneeded surgeries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Do you ever get a feeling you're spending money on medical procedures you might not need?

American medicine is the best in the world, but we're also home to many medically unnecessary surgeries, perhaps 7.5 million procedures.

What are the most common medically unneeded surgeries?

KDKA has a list, but note that sometimes these are necessary, so consult a health professional you trust.

Among the procedures not always medically required are:

Hysterectomies - One study says 70% are not really needed

C-sections - The World Health Organization says America's rate is double what it should be.

Newborn circumcision - Unless religiously required, no health organization in the world says it's medically needed.

Spinal fusion for back pain - One study found nearly 20% unnecessary.

Tonsillectomies - Although in decline, it's still a common childhood procedure, even though a study found seven out of eight are unlikely to benefit.

These are just a few of many not-always-needed procedures that cost you money, especially if insurance denies coverage, so always get a second or third opinion.