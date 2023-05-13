Money Minute: Find the right profession to invest wisely

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've never done investing, it probably seems a little intimidating.

And finding the right professional help can also be a little confusing. KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano tries to help you sort it all out in this week's Money Minute.

Getting professional help on your investment strategy may be smart, but have you noticed all those letters after some of these professionals' names? It's like alphabet soup.

A CFP, or certified financial planner, has passed a national exam offered by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards on more than 100 topics.

Then we have the CFA, or chartered financial analysts, who passed a series of exams from the CFA Institute.

A CPA is a certified public accountant who meets the state's accounting requirements, but they must pass a national exam in financial planning to get them a PFS designation as a personal financial specialist.

The list goes on. But don't get misled by all the letters. check out what is best for you here.