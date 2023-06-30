Money Minute: Greater focus on work-life balance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There's a greater focus on work-life balance these days.

But many of us still have a hard time totally unplugging from work, as KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano explains in this week's Money Minute.

Are you heading off on a family vacation soon? If you're like most Americans, you will have a hard time disconnecting from your workplace while at the beach, in the mountains or just enjoying the family.

A recent survey by Qualtrix found nearly half of us, 49 percent, spend at least one hour a day on vacation checking in with our work, and one-quarter of us spend three hours a day on work-related items while on vacation.

Cell phones, laptops and other devices keep us connected to our bosses and our jobs when we should be totally disconnected. Psychologists say this is not healthy, since we all need downtime, particularly in one- or two-week chunks.

It happens for several reasons. We may feel insecure about our jobs, worried that we will miss something important, or don't want to fall behind our colleagues.

But the biggest reason, experts say, is the boss who needs to give very clear instructions that you are "not" to do work or be connected on vacation, except in an extreme emergency.