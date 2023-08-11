Money Minute: Finding good car dealers and repair shops

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We've all been there: dealing with a car repair issue.

The last thing you want when your car is in the shop is the run-around, but apparently that's exactly what a lot of us run into as KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano explains in this week's "Money Minute."

What do you think is the number one consumer complaint in America? If you named poor auto sales and repairs, you'd be absolutely correct.

The Consumer Federation of America reports that nearly 600,000 complaints were filed last year with state and local consumer agencies about auto dealers and/or car repair shops. It's the seventh year in a row that this category led all the complaints.

Most of us have had a bad experience but we also know there are decent dealers and repair shops out there.

How do you find them? AARP says to look for the right certifications, like an ASE or automotive service excellence emblem.

Does it have a clean rap sheet from the Better Business Bureau?

When you pick up the vehicle, do the mechanics explain what they did in understandable language and does the pricing make sense?

Finally, recommendations count. Pick a dealer or repair shop someone you trust has used for years with no problems.

