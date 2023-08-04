Money Minute: Customer service complaints

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Customer service is intended to serve customers.

In this week's Money Minute, KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano explains why many customers feel like they're getting anything but help.

Time is money, so it's both costly and inconvenient when you cannot resolve an issue with a service provider or a company that sold you a defective product.

Poor customer service is one of the most frequent complaints we hear, and it seems worse than ever.

First, many organizations do everything they can to keep you from talking to a real human being to resolve your issue, pushing you to websites or automated chats.

Second, wait times. Often you have to go through multiple layers of recordings to reach the right person.

Finally, getting a satisfactory resolution can be challenging, especially if the representative is either poorly trained or not inclined to help.

Serving customers is the point of customer service, but too many companies don't seem to care.