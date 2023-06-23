Watch CBS News
Money Minute: Changing the faces on American currency

By Jon Delano

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Changing the face of American currency.

It's not an easy task, as KDKA Money Editor Jon Delano explains in this week's Money Minute.

Do you know whose picture is on American currency?

George Washington is on the dollar, Jefferson on the $2 bill, Lincoln's on the $5 bill, Hamilton on the $10, Andrew Jackson on the $20, Grant on the $50, and Ben Franklin on the $100 bill.

The last time a face was changed on a bill was nearly a hundred years ago.

In 2016, the Obama treasury secretary recommended replacing Jackson on the twenty with Harriet Tubman, perhaps the best-known conductor of the underground railroad.

That change was put on hold by the Trump administration.

Where are we now?

Two years ago, the Biden administration said the change should go forward, but don't look for Tubman on the twenty anytime soon.

Making new bills counterfeit-proof is a long-term, arduous technological task. The $20 bill is scheduled to be redesigned and strengthened against counterfeiting in 2030.

Don't be surprised if it takes that long to get Tubman on the twenty. Stay tuned.  

