Money Minute: Submitting a complaint to the Bureau of Consumer Protection

By Jon Delano

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From getting the runaround to being flat-out ripped off, as a consumer, you have every right to complain.

One important function of the state attorney general is the operation of a helpful office called the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

So what exactly is this office, and how can it help you if you have a problem with a product or service?

The Bureau of Consumer Protection both conducts studies and investigations of fraud, deception and consumer complaints and can also take legal action against those who violate state law with unfair and deceptive practices in their sale of goods and services.

If you have a consumer complaint of any nature, the bureau wants to hear from you. That complaint could help in an ongoing investigation or lead to a new one.

Even if the matter does not lead to legal action by the attorney general, the bureau has a mediation service that can help you resolve your issue with the offending company or individual.

For more information on how to contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection, click here.

Jon Delano is a familiar face on KDKA, having been the station's political analyst since 1994. In September 2001, Jon joined KDKA full time as the Money & Politics Editor and this region's only political analyst who covers national and local issues that affect hometown residents.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 5:51 PM

