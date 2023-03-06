$10 million going to help kids with emotional after-effects of COVID-19 pandemic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ten million dollars is going to help kids in our area with the emotional after-affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten local school districts will benefit from the grant funding to the Allegheny Intermediate Unit from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health. The two-year project is known as SEEKS SES.

Almost half of the money will go to support putting social work students at the University of Pittsburgh, Chatham University and Duquesne University in the secondary schools to directly help the students and staff with social and emotional challenges.

Shannon Fagan, project coordinator for SEEKS SES, says, "A lot of the children in these districts have probably experienced, and we know from the data, the loss of a parent or grandparent or community members."

The school district that will be part of this project are Cornell, Duquesne City, East Allegheny, Highlands, McKeesport Area, Penn Hills, Steel Valley, Sto-Rox, West Mifflin Area and Woodland Hills.