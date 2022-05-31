'Didn't think anyone would be watching': Monessen schools superintendent and her partner charged for lewd incident in parking lot

CHARLEROI (KDKA) -- The superintendent of Monessen City Schools is facing charges after police said they caught her and a man involved in an alleged sex act in a North Charleroi apartment complex parking lot.

Police were called to the Nathan Goff Apartments visitors' lot last week when someone reported two people in a red pickup possibly involved in sexual behavior, the criminal complaint said.

Officers found the couple, later identified as Leanne Spazak and Robert Cappelli, in a state of undress in the backseat of the truck, according to the criminal complaint. Police ordered them to get dressed and to get out of the truck.

Both smelled of alcohol, police said.

Police asked them why they were in the parking lot. Cappelli said, "He didn't think anyone would be watching," the criminal complaint said.

When the 61-year-old Cappelli went for his identification in the center console, police said they also spotted a gun in the truck. It was legally registered to him, but because of his level of intoxication, police took it from him, the criminal complaint said.

Police said Cappelli asked officers to leave the weapon inside his vehicle; however, they told him that was not safe and instead he could get it from the police station the next day.

Spazak, 55, is now charged with open lewdness, indecent exposure, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Cappelli faces the same charges.

Police released both she and Cappelli to a friend who came to pick them up.