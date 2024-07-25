2 non-profit organizations helping Mon Valley kids get ready for school

GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — It's never too early to start getting ready for the first day of school, and two local non-profit organizations are working to make sure kids in the Mon Valley have everything they need for the classroom.

But they need some help from the community. The third annual Mon Valley backpack drive is happening at Glassport Honor Roll Park in Glassport on Aug. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is put together by the Plus One Foundation with help from the Mentoring Village and donations from businesses and the community.

Last year, organizers gave out 600 backpacks with supplies, food, haircuts, Eat'n Park kids meals and Smiley Cookies.

Their goal is to give away 500 backpacks this year. They still need about 150 backpacks, crayons, hand sanitizer and tissue packets.

"Eat'n Park has donated 500 kid meals, 500 Smiley Cookies. We have a 15- by 15-foot bouncy house for the kids. Come out and have some fun. We're giving out free hot dogs. School supplies that go along with the book bags," said Michael Wilbon, founder of the Plus One Foundation

With prices at all-time highs, organizers want to help as many kids and families as possible.

"It's for the whole Mon Valley. It's a big need. Parents need help every year. You know that just lifts a burden off of their shoulder to get to know that they have a bookbag coming with school supplies so their kids could start a fresh school year," said Jeffrey Anderson, co-founder of the Mentoring Village.

If you want to make a donation, reach out to the Plus One Foundation on Facebook or email cater2yinz@gmail.com. You can also drop off donations at 307 Atlantic Ave (West Side United Methodist Church) on Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.