Mom's Morning Minute: Daily hacks for staying organized ahead of a busy day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Keeping life at home and work running smoothly for working parents can be a juggling act at times.

Here are some simple steps you can take to get stuff done.

The biggest one is waking up before the kids so that you can get ahead of the day.

Try packing lunches and picking out clothes the night before. You can even pick out and pack your own things the night before to help save some time.

Another big one is to do as much shopping online as you can.

When dinner can be a drag, try slow cooker meals. They're easy and delicious and big enough for the whole family.

One more big one is to be in bed at the same time every night.

Getting a good night of sleep is how working moms manage to power through their insanely busy days.

Allow yourself to get at least 7 hours of sleep if you can.

By doing these simple steps, it will help and possibly empower you to try and keep life under control.