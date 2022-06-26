Watch CBS News
Mobile home prices are on the rise

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's well known that inflation and skyrocketing home prices have pushed rents higher.

What's less well known is the impact it's having on what many see as the only affordable form of housing left: mobile homes.

Roughly 20 million Americans live in mobile homes, according to The Washington Post. Average new home prices grew by 22 percent since the start of the pandemic.

Over that same period, mobile home prices have jumped almost 50 percent.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 5:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

