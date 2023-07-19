MLB umpire team delivers Build-a-Bear stuffed animals to UPMC Children's Hospital patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A group of MLB umpires who were in Pittsburgh to work the Pirates game on Tuesday night took a break from the ballpark to spread some joy at UPMC Children's Hospital.

The umpires helped deliver some Build-a-Bear stuffed animals to kids undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The kids got to select outfits for their new friends and also received an activity book.

Umpires who participated say they're happy to give back as part of the Major League Baseball umpire charity organization called 'Umps Care.'

"We've given over 20,000 bears in more than 30 different markets across the U.S. and this is our almost 200th event like this," said MLB umpire Adrian Johnson. "It brightens their day. It gives them a break from treatment. I've done quite a few of these things and I look forward to this."

This was the charity's first visit back to Pittsburgh since before the COVID-19 pandemic.