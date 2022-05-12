Watch CBS News
Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky: New Steelers QB welcomes baby boy

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and his wife both posted on their verified Instagram accounts Thursday announcing the birth of their baby boy.

Trubisky and his wife Hill welcomed Hudson David Trubisky on Monday. See the post below:

The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky during free agency in March. The Cleveland native will compete for the starting quarterback position with Mason Rudolph and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.

