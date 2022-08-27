Quarterback Mitch Trubisky to start Steelers' final preseason game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mitch Trubisky will start during the Steelers' final preseason game this weekend.

Coach Mike Tomlin announced Friday that Trubisky will be the first signal-caller under center against the Lions on Sunday. Rookie Kenny Pickett will lead the second-team offense. Mason Rudolph will get the No. 3 reps.

Trubisky has started the first two preseason games and has been atop the depth chart during training camp. The move to start him Sunday could mean Trubisky is on track to be the team's Week 1 starter.

Back in March, with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team signed the quarterback to a two-year deal. The Steelers then drafted Pickett in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Steelers open the regular season on Sept. 11 at the Bengals.