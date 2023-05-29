Mister Rogers' Neighborhood LEGO set could become reality with enough support

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For a lot of fans of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," Fred Rogers' TV living room is almost as familiar as your own home. Now one LEGO fan wants you to be able to recreate his neighborhood in miniature.

But it needs your support to possibly become a reality.

Matt Smith created a LEGO set of Mister Rogers' house and the Neighborhood of Make-Believe. It features the familiar red trolley, King Friday's castle and lots of Easter eggs for fans of the show.

(Photo: LEGO Ideas)

It's made of 1,968 pieces to honor the show's original premiere in 1968.

The kit isn't available in stores yet. It's featured on the LEGO Ideas site where fans and designers can submit their own LEGO kits. If enough people vote to support it, LEGO may manufacture it and make it available for sale.

So far, it has over 5,000 votes. Ideas that get 10,000 supporters are reviewed by a board and considered for production, according to the LEGO Ideas website.