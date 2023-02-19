'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' celebrates 55th anniversary of national television premiere
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy anniversary, neighbor!
Feb. 19, 2023, marks the 55th anniversary of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' premiering on national television.
The longtime children's program ran from 1968 until Aug. 2001.
The Pittsburgh-based series aired for 31 seasons and taped over 900 episodes. 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' won four Daytime Emmy Awards over its run, in addition to several other nominations and awards for its work in children's programming.
