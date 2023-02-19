'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' celebrates 55th anniversary of national television premiere

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy anniversary, neighbor!

Feb. 19, 2023, marks the 55th anniversary of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' premiering on national television.

Today marks the 55th anniversary of the debut of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' on National Educational Television, the precursor to @PBS. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MPAXhM6gy6 — WQED Pittsburgh (@wqed) February 19, 2023

The longtime children's program ran from 1968 until Aug. 2001.

On this day in 1968, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was broadcast nationwide for the first time! The show would go on to air for 33 years until its final episode in August 2001.



A photo from the Lynn Johnson Collection, Ohio University Libraries. pic.twitter.com/pPhHkP6AlR — Fred Rogers Institute (@FredRogersInst) February 19, 2023

The Pittsburgh-based series aired for 31 seasons and taped over 900 episodes. 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' won four Daytime Emmy Awards over its run, in addition to several other nominations and awards for its work in children's programming.