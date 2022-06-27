Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh seeking volunteers for free clinic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is requesting the public's help for their upcoming health clinic at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The event is scheduled to take place on August 5 and 6, 2022. The organization is looking for more than 1,000 volunteers to assist with the clinic.

Patient services include eye exams and eyeglass fittings, and hearing care, including fittings for free hearing aids. Dental procedures and treatments that will be provided include dental exams, cleanings, minor restorative fillings, extractions, root canal treatments on select teeth, oral hygiene instruction, and a limited number of temporary partial dental appliances.

Organizers are looking for dentists, pharmacists, nurses, lab technicians, and opticians, among other healthcare professionals. General volunteers are also needed to help with hospitality, check-in, on-site administrative tasks, setup, breakdown, and more.

All services will be provided at no charge, and there are no income, eligibility, or preregistration requirements to receive care.

For more information on the event, you can visit Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's website by clicking here.