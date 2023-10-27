Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh hosting free dental, vision, and hearing clinic at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The David L. Lawrence Convention Center was packed Friday for Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's annual free health clinic. According to event organizers, they treated 1,465 people in the span of two days, and they expect to see around the same number this year.

As Judy Boone hugged Dr. Daniel Pituch, she couldn't help but thank him.

"I'm truly blessed," Boone said.

It all started when she recently felt severe pain in her mouth.

"I've never had a toothache in my life until a couple of months ago," Boone said.

Boone always thought she needed sedation when she got work on her teeth, but that all changed when she met the UPMC surgeon last week.

"She didn't think she could do this. She didn't think she could get her teeth extracted," Dr. Pituch said.

After teaching her some meditation techniques, he was able to pull two of her teeth. Now days later, she went to the health clinic at the convention center with the confidence to allow another dentist to continue fixing her teeth.

"What these people are doing here for the people of Pittsburgh in this area, no charge to anybody, it just amazes me," Boone said.

Dr. Pituch co-founded the free event in 2017, which provides folks with dental services like cleanings, fillings, and dentures, as well as eye and hearing exams with free glasses and hearing aids. Adults and children ages two and up are eligible, and insurance isn't required.

"This reminds us why we came and became healthcare providers," Dr. Pituch said.

Keith Young is the chair of the organization.

"Not only do we want them to get good quality care, we want them to walk away saying I had a good experience and I felt valued," Young said.

The demand is great with folks arriving as early as 11:15 Thursday night, waiting nearly seven hours for the doors to open.

"I'm totally overwhelmed by the whole process," Boone said.

Boone said this has changed her life, so much so, she wants to give back and volunteer next year.

"It's the least I can do for what they're doing for me," Boone said.

Services are provided on a first come first serve basis, so the earlier you get there the better.

Doors open for the second and last day of the clinic at 6 a.m.