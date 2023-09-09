Mission of Mercy looking for volunteers for October dental, vision, and hearing clinic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mission of Mercy is looking for volunteers for a massive, free dental, vision, and hearing clinic next month.

They're looking for dentists, dental assistants, pharmacists, nurses, and general volunteers to help escort patients.

Their next event is scheduled for the end of October at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

More details on the event and a page to sign up as a volunteer can be found on their website at this link.