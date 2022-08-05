Mission of Mercy brings healthcare clinic to David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Doors are now open at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center which has now transformed into a healthcare clinic.

The Mission of Mercy brings more than 1,200 volunteers, including dentists, clinicians, nurses, and others together to provide services to those who typically do not have access to it.

In addition to dental care, services this year will include vision and oral care.

Everyone is eligible and it's free.

"Most of the folks that come through might be homeless, might be uninsured, might be insured but have large copays or deductibles but if you show up we'll treat you as long as we are at capacity," said Keith Young, the chairman of A Call to Care.

The procedures are underway and will wrap up at 4 p.m.

It will take place once again tomorrow and doors to the clinic will close once they reach capacity.