Mission BBQ to open new Monroeville location next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mission BBQ will be opening a new location in Monroeville next week!

The Monroeville Area Chamber is holding a ribbon cutting next Tuesday at the new location along William Penn Highway.

This Friday, there will be a Military Appreciation Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All sales will go to the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation.

Mission BBQ launched in Maryland in 2011 with a business plan that includes supporting military, police, and emergency responders.