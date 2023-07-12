Watch CBS News
Local News

Mission BBQ to open new Monroeville location next week

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Mission BBQ to open new Monroeville location next week
Mission BBQ to open new Monroeville location next week 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mission BBQ will be opening a new location in Monroeville next week!

The Monroeville Area Chamber is holding a ribbon cutting next Tuesday at the new location along William Penn Highway.

This Friday, there will be a Military Appreciation Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

All sales will go to the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation.

Mission BBQ launched in Maryland in 2011 with a business plan that includes supporting military, police, and emergency responders.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 1:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.