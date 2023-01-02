Missing woman disappeared on South Side on New Year's Eve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are looking for a woman who disappeared on New Year's Eve and needs medical attention.

Ekaterina Linder, 28, was last seen on the South Side just before the New Year, police said.

Pittsburgh police said 28-year-old Ekaterina Linder is likely in need of medical attention. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

She may have been headed toward the East End, police said. Linder is also known to visit the North Side.

When she disappeared, she was wearing a multi-colored dress, black jacket and black boots. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911 or Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141.