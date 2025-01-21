Watch CBS News
Missing Washington County woman found dead in West Virginia

By Garrett Behanna

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (KDKA) -- The body of a missing Washington County woman has been found near Fairmont, West Virginia.

Ellen Donahoo, 76, went missing on Monday night after she was last seen in the area of Kusch Road and Daniels Run Road in New Bethlehem Township, Washington County. 

Pennsylvania State Police issued an alert to be on the lookout for Donahoo because she suffered from dementia.

According to CBS affiliate WDTV, Donahoo's vehicle and body were found near Fairmont on Tuesday after family and friends were unable to contact her.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Donahoo's body was found near the White Day Golf Course in sub-zero temperatures.

