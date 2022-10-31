Missing Point Marion man Justin Hanzely found dead
POINT MARION, Pa. (KDKA) - A missing Point Marion man was found dead in Greene County.
Pennsylvania State Police said Justin Hanzely had last been seen leaving his house on Fallen Timbers Road last Monday.
His body was found Friday in a heavily wooded area near Dilliner, his last known location, police said.
The Greene County coroner's office has yet to determine his cause of death.
