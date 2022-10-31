Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing Point Marion man Justin Hanzely found dead

/ CBS Pittsburgh

State police looking for missing Justin Hanzely of Fayette County
State police looking for missing Justin Hanzely of Fayette County 00:46

POINT MARION, Pa. (KDKA) - A missing Point Marion man was found dead in Greene County.

Pennsylvania State Police said Justin Hanzely had last been seen leaving his house on Fallen Timbers Road last Monday. 

His body was found Friday in a heavily wooded area near Dilliner, his last known location, police said.

kdka-justin-hanzely.png
Justin Hanzely of Point Marion was found dead in Greene County on Oct. 28, 2022.  (Photo: Provided)

The Greene County coroner's office has yet to determine his cause of death.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 1:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.