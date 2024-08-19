Pennsylvania hiker missing for 4 days found dead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The body of a missing hiker in Pennsylvania was found four days after he went missing.

CBS affiliate WHP-TV reported on Monday that the body of Joshua Markey, of Red Lion, was found on Monday around 1 p.m.

The 47-year-old man was reportedly last seen on Thursday around 8:45 a.m. when he parked his vehicle off Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township, York County. The TV station reported that Markey, an avid hiker, was hiking the Mason-Dixon Trail in Pennsylvania State Game Lands 83 when he disappeared.

No foul play is suspected at this time, WHP-TV reported. An autopsy has been scheduled.