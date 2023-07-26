Missing Ohio woman found in Butler County expected to face charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman missing from Ohio, found this week in Butler County, is expected to face charges.

State police told the Butler Eagle they will soon have an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Sarah Hopkins.

She was reported missing out of Ohio, and her car was found early Monday morning in Winfield Township. State police say she stole a pickup truck from a garage close to where her car was found.

Police in Ohio found Hopkins and the stolen truck Monday evening.