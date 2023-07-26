Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing Ohio woman found in Butler County expected to face charges

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Missing Ohio woman expected to face charges
Missing Ohio woman expected to face charges 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman missing from Ohio, found this week in Butler County, is expected to face charges.

State police told the Butler Eagle they will soon have an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Sarah Hopkins.

She was reported missing out of Ohio, and her car was found early Monday morning in Winfield Township. State police say she stole a pickup truck from a garage close to where her car was found.

Police in Ohio found Hopkins and the stolen truck Monday evening.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 7:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.