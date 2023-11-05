Missing Morgantown woman, Melanie Gardner, found dead in remote location
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) - A Morgantown woman who has been missing since about a month ago was found dead.
According to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Melanie Gardner was last seen on October 3 while driving a Jeep Patriot in the Morgantown area.
Then, on Saturday, several law enforcement agencies conducted a search and rescue operation for Gardner.
An investigation by the Monongalia County Detective Division led them to Preston County. During the search, they found Gardner's Jeep in a remote location off of Casteel Road in Hazelton, West Virginia.
The medical examiner positively identified Gardner.
An investigation is now underway into Gardner's death.
