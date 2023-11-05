Watch CBS News
Missing Morgantown woman, Melanie Gardner, found dead in remote location

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) - A Morgantown woman who has been missing since about a month ago was found dead. 

According to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Melanie Gardner was last seen on October 3 while driving a Jeep Patriot in the Morgantown area. 

Photo of missing woman, Melanie Gardner, of Morgantown Monongalia County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Then, on Saturday, several law enforcement agencies conducted a search and rescue operation for Gardner.

An investigation by the Monongalia  County Detective Division led them to Preston County. During the search, they found Gardner's Jeep in a remote location off of Casteel Road in Hazelton, West Virginia. 

The medical examiner positively identified Gardner. 

An investigation is now underway into Gardner's death. 

First published on November 5, 2023 / 8:26 AM EST

